TxDOT admin use virtual reality to show dangers of distracted driving

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

Saturday morning everyone at the Farmers Market could see more about distracted driving through virtual reality.

It only takes a second.

“You think I’ve got it under control,” Wichita Falls resident Carol Castro said. “I know what I’m doing. You get so comfortable you reach down to read a text or something and the next thing you know, you are off the road.”

That is why TxDOT worked with AT&T to bring a virtual reality simulator to show people more about the dangers of distracted driving.

“You’ll see recreation animation of wrecks happening right in front of you in a downtown scene,” TxDOT Public Information Officer Adele Lewis said. “You have testimonials from parents and friends and even people who have caused wrecks like this telling you about their experience.”

Lewis said she hopes those who watched the virtual reality took something away from it.

“When you watch this it hits home and when you walk out to your car you have a totally different attitude. It really reminds us of the importance of putting down all our distractions and driving safely,” Lewis said.

Castro said if more people saw things like this, it could help people put down their distractions while driving

“This is also good,” Castro said. “It’s virtual reality. More things that really show what it’s like. I thought it was going to be a game where my eyes would look down and all of a sudden I would be in a crash because I would be controlling it, but the thing is you aren’t in control. You think you are in control, but you’re not. Other things keep coming at you. That’s the thing about texting, you aren’t in control.”

TxDOT officials are doing what they can to keep as many drivers as safe as possible.