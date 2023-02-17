TxDOT has announced that speed will be reduced along the approximate highlighted area of this map. (Map courtesy of Google Maps)

OKLAUNION (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that the speed limit for part of US 287 in Wilbarger County is set to be permanently reduced.

The speed limit on US 287 in Oklaunion will be permanently reduced in two weeks to 65 miles per hour from the current speed of 75 miles per hour, beginning March 1, 2023.

The speed will be lowered for a 3 and 2/3-mile section through Oklaunion. The 65 mph zone is located from 2 and 2/3 miles north of the US 70\US 287 split to 1 mile south of the US 70/US 287 split.

This image from Google Maps shows the approximate area where speed will be reduced on US 287.

The speed limit change was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission in January of this year.

According to TxDOT representative Adele Lewis, message boards will go up on the right-of-way next week notifying drivers of the new speed limit. Radar trailers will also show motorists their vehicle’s speed.

Then on March 1, the new speed limit signs will be unveiled. Message boards will remain on site to warn drivers of the change, along with the radar trailers.

Multiple serious and fatal wrecks occur each year on US 287 in that area.