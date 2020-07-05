TxDOT begins final phase Southwest Parkway construction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The drive to work might take a little longer this week as the Texas Department of Transportation begins construction on Southwest Parkway.

According to TxDOT Public Information Officer Adele Lewis, this is the last phase of the ditch enclosure project.

Crew will mobilize equipment on Monday and will officially begin construction on Tuesday.

Lewis said the job is similar to the drainage ditch projects completed in 2015, 2016 and 2019 on Southwest Parkway.

The $5.6 million project is expected to be complete by April 2021.