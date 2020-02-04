TxDOT, city crews and WFISD preparing for possible winter weather on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — TxDOT crews in the Wichita Falls district will be working around the clock to prepare for winter storms expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Monday, TxDOT crews pretreated bridges and overpasses with brine. Some areas utilized two large tanker trucks to spread brine quickly. These tankers also delivered extra brine to maintenance yards. Snowplows and V-Box with spreaders were hooked up and tested on their fleet of 79 snowplows for the district, which covers 6,500 lane miles of roadways in the following counties: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young.

In the Wichita Falls area, the main lanes of I-44, US 287, and Kell Freeway (US 82) were pretreated with brine. The bridges and overpasses were treated as well. Other lesser volume highways had bridges and overpasses treated.

On Tuesday, crews will finish up pretreatment of Tier 1 and 2 highways as well as moving to Tier 3 and 4 roadways. More brine will be made to keep storage units full as we put down more.

According to TxDOT officials, pretreating the main lanes of highest volume freeways is done when a storm system is expected to dump large amounts of snow in a relatively short amount of time.

Officials will also be sending half of its crew home near lunchtime to rest. This half crew will return at midnight to start a 12-hour shift around the clock at all of our offices.

Tuesday will also be a good day for motorists to plan ahead for their Wednesday travel plans, officials said.

CITY OF WICHITA FALLS PREPARATIONS

The city of Wichita Falls is working closely with several agencies to monitor the potential inclement weather situation.

In preparation, the public works department has equipment and personnel staged and prepared to clear roads as safely and quickly as possible. In the event of a large snowfall, the prioritization roadway map system outlines emergency service roadways to be cleared first. Larger thoroughfares that carry the highest amount of traffic will be secondary.

Due to limited resources and equipment, residential streets are not plowed. If the situation warrants, a rock mixture will be applied to icy surfaces, major intersections and roadways as resources allow.

The public works department will also work in conjunction with TxDOT to monitor and clear any TxDOT roads within city limits. According to city officials, residents should be aware that schedules for trash pick-up, bus routes, the Wichita Falls Regional Airport and Kickapoo Airport may all be affected.

As the situation develops, the city will determine if normal operations are delayed or canceled for Wednesday.

WHAT CAUSES SCHOOLS TO CLOSE?

Schools are on high alert monitoring road conditions to be an important call come Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The most important consideration is can the school district get students to and from school.

On Facebook, the Wichita Falls Independent School District said it will make every effort possible to make an informed decision as early as possible while keeping student and staff safety the first priority

If inclement weather looks like a possibility overnight, the Director of Transportation and Superintendent will monitor conditions and determine if a delay or cancellation can be called the night before.

WINTER WEATHER RESOURCES