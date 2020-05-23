TxDOT crews aid Montague Co. damages following severe weather

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — TxDOT officials sent crews to help out and assess the damages from Friday night in Montague County from severe weather and tornado.

While debris spanned across the Texoma area, TxDOT Public Information Officer Adele Lewis said officials were able to target their focus on the most significant damages.

From hail damaged houses and business roofs to broken glass from store windows, Montague County had a lot to work through Saturday following the storm.

“Our primary problem was all the trees that were down, live wires were down, we also lost a lot of signs we lost some signals,” Lewis said.

Officials don’t have the total cost of damage at this time, but city officials will continue to work with residents and business owners over the next few weeks to help with necessities as needed.