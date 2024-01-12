WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—TxDOT Public Information Officer, Adele Lewis said brine trucks hit the road beginning on Wednesday and said it’s better to be safe than sorry treating major roadways in Texoma.

Lewis said trucks have been treating highways in Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young County with a brine mixture that is supposed to help prevent any precipitation on the roadways from freezing, she said TxDOT offers something not to many people know about, a way to see the conditions of major highways before ever leaving your home by going online and checking out the 15 cameras TxDOT has installed throughout the city.

“Sometimes you’re in your little house in a neighborhood street that hasn’t been plowed and the road is bad but you can check outside to see what the conditions are really like in your backyard, it also is good to know that your state roads and freeways are all pretreated so they are your safest way to get anywhere,” Lewis said.

Lewis said they will be monitoring the forecast throughout the weekend and will have crews on standby ready with equipment and materials in case things take a turn for the worst. Click here for access to TxDOT cameras.