TxDOT explains detours and traffic delays coming to Wichita Falls on January 17

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Drivers in Wichita Falls can expect some delays in their commute due to construction starting on Monday, January 17.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, major bridge work on the freeway system will affect traffic for about two weeks.

Phase One of the $3.4 million project is set to start on Monday, with work being done for concrete overlays on North and Southbound 287 at Holliday Creek and the Old Jacksboro Highway pass.

Below is a breakdown of changes that could affect your commute from TxDOT:

Eastbound Kell Freeway and US 82 will be reduced to one lane beginning East of the Taftoverpass. Harrison Street and Brook Ave. on ramps to Eastbound Kell Freeway will be closed.



Eastbound Kell Freeway and US 287 will be closed. Traffic for this exit will be detoured to the Broad Street exit The first possible on-ramp to Southbound US 287 will be closed. Detour traffic will go through the Old Jacksboro Highway intersection and will be able to use the on-ramp to Southbound US 287 just South of that intersection.



US 287 Northbound and Southbound will be reduced to one lane. US 287 Northbound lane closures will be in place from Windthorst Road to just North of Holliday Creek. US 287 Southbound lane closures will be from the Elevated Freewayto just South of Old Jacksboro Highway. The Jacksboro Highway exit ramp will be closed. This traffic will have to go to either the Southbound US 281 exit to Midwestern Parkway or to the Windthorst Road exit and use the turn around.



Northbound US 281 ramp to Northbound YS 287 will be closed. Traffic for this ramp will be detoured to the Old Jacksboro Highway exit. Traffic will go through the Old Jacksboro HIghway intersection. Northbound US 287 traffic will be able to use the ramp just North of that intersection.



Phase Two of the project is set to focus on the Elevated Freeway. If poor weather conditions arise, this could extend the two-week window. More details about traffic and detours will be available closer to the start.

TxDOT stated that all traffic control will remain in place 24/7 starting on Monday, January 17.