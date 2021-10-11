TxDOT grant helps Wichita Falls PD keep more people safe on the roads while rewarding officers for extra work

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Keeping the roads safe are a big part of what the Wichita Falls PD and many other local law enforcement agencies do every day.

A grant project through TxDOT helps departments and officers do just that.

It not only gives departments all the information on local road activities, it also rewards those putting in other extra work.

It’s a feeling just about everybody knows getting a traffic ticket, whether that’s speeding, distracted driving or seat belt violations, sometimes it happens.

“That’s what it comes down to. We’re trying to prevent injury out there and property damage so that’s why we have these types of programs to enforce the law and keep people safe on the streets,” WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Since it’s such a huge part of their daily jobs, a grant project through TxDOT helps the WFPD get more eyes on the roads and more statistics to work with.

“Providing statistics to us on what they’re finding, what, where and when and what types of roads. So it’s such valuable information in finding out sort of an audit of what people are really doing out on the roadways,” TxDOT-Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Adele Lewis said.

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program aims to reduce incidences of speeding, driving while intoxicated, no seatbelt, distracted driving, and much more.

“I think overall the people in the city are driving well, it’s just this is another program to help facilitate that and to keep people accountable on the streets,” Eipper said.

While doing all those things on the road it also rewards officers putting in the extra work with the funding for the S.T.E.P. Grant going to paying for overtime activities.

“They can come in and we have more officers out on the street to enforce the laws and it’s to keep our city safe and I think we do well as a city. So I’m proud of our drivers just pay attention and take care of your other drivers,” Eipper said.

For TxDOT, Lewis hopes these numbers can reach more people and prevent some trends our area sees like lack of seat belt wearing.

“When you look at our numbers, 50% of the people who die in a car wreck in this area are not wearing a seatbelt and it’s the one thing that you can do, regardless of all the other circumstances of that wreck, who’s at fault and who’s not, that you can save your life,” Lewis said.

Providing more time and resources to help keep roads safer for all.

Again, Lewis said about 50% of fatality wrecks involve not wearing a seatbelt. It’s such a simple way that could save your life!