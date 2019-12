IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Two rest areas west of Iowa Park on U.S. 287 will be closed starting Tuesday.

The closure is part of a TxDOT project that has long-awaited construction of new facilities which will include storm shelters.

Construction should take about two years and will be in the same area as the previous rest stop.

The demolition work will begin next week.

All of the money from this project is being funded through state dollars that is set aside for highway-safety improvements.

