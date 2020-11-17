TxDOT kicks off ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign during holiday season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— TxDOT’s ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign kicked off November 16 to remind drivers to always buckle up when it comes to driving.

And with holiday travel just around the corner, TxDOT is sending an important message.

For more than 20 years, Texas has been campaigning the ‘Click It or Ticket’ program, and in 2002 the Texoma area joined in, and for good reason.

“We historically will do one around Christmas and new years we will do one in may for memorial day labor day these type of holidays also Fourth of July is a major holiday to hit,” TxDOT P.I.O Adele Lewis said.

In 2019, there were 51 deaths in the district, 14 of those drivers were women, and 37 of those drivers were men according to information gathered by TxDOT.

The most contributing factor was not wearing a seat belt, and Lewis said repetition of reminding yourself to buckle up can help.

“It’s going to take the people who don’t want to wear seat belts a consorted effort to put their seat belt on and buckle up every time and be aware of it and get into the habit and then it will be a no brainer,” Lewis said.

Another suggestion is educating children from a young age about the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.

“Getting your kids involved they want to be good they want to follow the law and be a good citizen and they want to buckle up so its something you can do to make it fun and as they get older have them buckling up and making sure its good,” Lewis said

So with a reminder from the ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign to always buckle up. Taking these precautionary steps now could save drivers money and possibly their lives.