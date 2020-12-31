TxDOT kicks off “End the Streak” campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation have kicked off their annual “End the Streak” campaign.

The goal is to go even one day without a death on Texas roads and highways, something that hasnt been done since 2000.

Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Adele Lewis said its going to take a state wide effort to “end the streak”.

“In the Wichita Falls district, the three reasons people are involved in a fatal wreck is because of lane departure, they run off the road or they cross the centerline, or they change lanes unexpectedly; DUI and speeding, and a lot of times it’s a combination [of all three],” Lewis said.

Lewis said as of now, the department is averaging that there are nearly 10 deaths a day on Texas roads.