WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As thousands of college students prepare to hit the highways for spring break, Texas Department of Transportation officials are warning them of the dangers of drunk driving.

They are doing this with a statewide campaign in an effort to show college students consequences of drinking and driving.

The purpose of the anti-drunk driving campaign is to urge college students to drive sober with no regrets this spring break.

One person dies every eight hours and 31 minutes in a DUI/Alcohol-related crash across the state, and TxDOT reports that in the Wichita Falls district during last spring break, there were nine DUI/Alcohol-related crashes and one death.

Traffic Safety Specialist Tish Beaver with TxDOT said with the surge of extra traffic on the road during the holiday, they are expecting to see more congestion and crashes on the road. Of course, she said the best defense against that is to always wear your seatbelts no matter what, but additionally this spring break, young adults celebrating are being urged to be responsible.

“Have a designated driver or just make a plan before you leave, before you might become impaired, because then your judgment is impaired,” Beaver said.

MSU administrators agree and also have their own advice for students celebrating spring break.

“Just making sure you’re responsible and making sure everyone in your vehicles is agreeing that you are the one in charge and driving and just making sure that everyone has agreed to keeping everyone safe,” MSU Activities Coordinator Monica Flores said.

Last year, over 1,000 people in Texas were killed, and more than 2,500 were seriously injured because someone chose to get behind the wheel while impaired.

Over last year’s spring break, Texas saw 872 DUI/Alcohol-related traffic crashes. These crashes resulted in 30 fatalities and 107 serious injuries.

Beaver said the last deathless day on Texas roads was November 7, 2000, and, as we approach 22 years of a streak, she hopes motorists across the state will do their part to end that streak.

Texas spring breakers can start their part as soon as this weekend.