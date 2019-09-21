TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than half of car seats are installed incorrectly, used incorrectly, or are the wrong size for a child which can be deadly. For this reason, to cap off The Child Passenger Safety Week, the Texas Department of Transportation hosted their annual Seat Check Saturday day.

A TxDOT traffic safety specialist said besides choosing the correct safety seat for their child’s weight, size and maturity level, there are few common mistakes parents make when securing their child into the seat.

“We don’t want seats to move more than an inch left or right, that’s a very common mistake,” TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Tish Beaver “And I would say today, what we’ve seen most often, is a comfort idea of comfort. And children, their idea of comfort is very different from ours. They feel secure in a tight harness and they are not so concerned with being uncomfortable. So a loose harness is not just a comfort situation, that is a deadly situation.”

Beaver added the number one most common mistake parents make, forward-facing their children too early, as babies need to be rear-facing for a minimum of two years.

If you missed seat check Saturday this morning and want to ensure your children are riding safely, you can make an appointment with TxDOT to have those safety seats checked out one-on-one.

Visit SaveMeWithaSeat.org and enter a zip code to find the nearest location to request an appointment for an inspection.