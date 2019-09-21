TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than half of car seats are installed incorrectly, used incorrectly, or are the wrong size for a child which can be deadly. For this reason, to cap off The Child Passenger Safety Week, the Texas Department of Transportation hosted their annual Seat Check Saturday day.

A TxDOT traffic safety specialist said besides choosing the correct safety seat for their child’s weight, size and maturity level, there are few common mistakes parents make when securing their child into the seat.

“We don’t want seats to move more than an inch left or right, that’s a very common mistake,” TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Tish Beaver “And I would say today, what we’ve seen most often, is a comfort idea of comfort. And children, their idea of comfort is very different from ours. They feel secure in a tight harness and they are not so concerned with being uncomfortable. So a loose harness is not just a comfort situation, that is a deadly situation.”

Beaver added the number one most common mistake parents make, forward-facing their children too early, as babies need to be rear-facing for a minimum of two years.

If you missed seat check Saturday this morning and want to ensure your children are riding safely, you can make an appointment with TxDOT to have those safety seats checked out one-on-one.

Visit SaveMeWithaSeat.org and enter a zip code to find the nearest location to request an appointment for an inspection.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus"

TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday"

Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary"

One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax

Thumbnail for the video titled "One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax"

Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title"

88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway"

22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community

Thumbnail for the video titled "22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community"

Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail"

Marine veteran receives high honor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marine veteran receives high honor"

Witnesses help stop alleged robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses help stop alleged robber"

YMCA Imagination playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA Imagination playground"

17th artillery reunion

Thumbnail for the video titled "17th artillery reunion"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News