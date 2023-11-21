WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 83,000 Texans have died on Texas roadways since November 7, 2000.

It’s a 23-year streak the Texas Department of Public Safety and United Regional are working to end on the cusp of recent fatal wrecks involving young lives.

“We want everyone out there to remember that their choices, your choices, before you get on the road, once you’re out on the road, can make all the difference,” TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Tish Beaver said.

TxDOT, in partnership with United Regional Health Care System, gathered at the Texas Travel Information Center to hold an #EndTheStreak Conference and rollover demonstration showing the importance of seatbelts and the lives they can save.

URHCS trauma surgeon Dr. Beth Sutton said it’s fulfilling to take care of patients but knows the toll it can take on families.

“Do your part to assure that no one in your family receives an unexpected phone call or a knock on the door,” Sutton said.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd reflected on five lives lost in his county in the last six months, with ages ranging from six to 18.

“All that can be attributed to either speed, driver inattention or not seatbelt,” Curd said. “I would just ask that parents, please take time over this holiday weekend to talk to your kids. Remind them of the dangers of driving, remind them to wear their seatbelt, remind them to slow down.”

Curd and Texas DPS Sgt. Juan Gutierrez agreed driving is a privilege and, though commonplace, is a dangerous thing we do daily.

“We’re just increasing the chances of getting into a crash. Notice how I say crash and not accident,” Gutierrez said. “The reason we don’t call them accidents is because there’s always something that happens that we could have prevented that crash.”

A message to drive safe not just during the holidays but year-round to end a 23-year streak and save lives.

In the Wichita Falls TxDOT District alone, there have been 57 fatal wrecks so far in 2023, according to Beaver.