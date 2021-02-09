TxDOT prepares for possible weather conditions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— TxDOT maintenance crews spent the day spraying brine in the Wichita Falls district.

Maintenance focused on the primary roads and moved to secondary highways as the day progressed.

On Monday, they spent the afternoon pre-treating bridges and overpasses with brine on U.S. 287, U.S. 82, and I-44.

Officials will be monitoring the weather forecasts and be ready to call in crews to work overnights if needed.

Employees will be on stand-by with equipment and materials fully stocked for deployment.

Stick with your local weather authority as we keep you updated on the latest weather conditions throughout the day.