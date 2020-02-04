TxDOT preps roadways ahead of snow day

Breaking News
BREAKING: Arrest Made; Sisters Killed in A&M Commerce Residence Hall
1  of  106
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Bowie Medial Clinic Bryson ISD Burkburnett ISD Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy City View ISD Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center Clay County Senior Center Crowell ISD District Court, 30th Edgemere Church of Christ Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Falls-Ride First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Greyhound and Jefferson Busses Henrietta ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park CISD Jacksboro ISD Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague ISD Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nocona Medical Clinic North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Center Northside ISD Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Pain Rehab Group Clinic Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Reneau Rehab Burkburnett Reneau Rehab Wichita Falls River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Sacred Heart Catholic Church--WF Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Terral Public Schools The Arc of Wichita County The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

TxDOT preps roadways ahead of snow day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Department of Transportation has been prepping our roadways for Wednesday’s big snow day.

While TxDOT crews have been working around the clock since Monday pre-treating the pavements, motorists still have to do their part in staying safe.

“I say stay in, whether you believe it the weather goes up and down,” Iowa Park resident Brian Schmader said.

Schmader said he has no intention of leaving home in Wednesday’s severe weather because he knows first-hand how bad it can get.

“We got stuck out here a few years back, less than 10 years ago,” Schmader said.

Schmader is referring to the great blizzard of 2009 when parts of Texoma saw eight to 16 inches of snow.

“A lot of people were caught on 287 for a day, day and a half stranded and everybody is like we’re not going out but everybody’s a got a chance of being somewhere,” Schmader said.

Schmader said he believes it’s best to stay inside and TxDOT’s Public Information Officer Adele Lewis couldn’t agree more, but for those who have to be out and about, TxDOT crews have been pre-treating roadways with brine water.

Brine is sodium chloride mixed with water.

“Once the frozen precipitation hit, the chemical reaction goes into detail and it keeps that snow and ice from freezing on the roadway and gives it time to run off,” Lewis said.

The brine also helps to prevent the roadways from re-freezing, however, motorists are still being advised to drive safely.

“Just because we pre-treat and just because the road has been plowed you can’t go 75 miles an hour,” Lewis said.

Other residents urge their neighbors to heed the warning.

“It’s better to be going slow than have accidents,” Wichita Falls resident Tyler Moore said.

“Just be smart, one, if you don’t have to don’t go anywhere if you do be safe, be smart,” Wichita Falls resident Sheldon Biner said.

Residents are also being advised to fill up tanks, pack blankets and coats in their cars as well as water and have other essentials on hand just in case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News