TxDOT preps roadways ahead of snow day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Department of Transportation has been prepping our roadways for Wednesday’s big snow day.

While TxDOT crews have been working around the clock since Monday pre-treating the pavements, motorists still have to do their part in staying safe.

“I say stay in, whether you believe it the weather goes up and down,” Iowa Park resident Brian Schmader said.

Schmader said he has no intention of leaving home in Wednesday’s severe weather because he knows first-hand how bad it can get.

“We got stuck out here a few years back, less than 10 years ago,” Schmader said.

Schmader is referring to the great blizzard of 2009 when parts of Texoma saw eight to 16 inches of snow.

“A lot of people were caught on 287 for a day, day and a half stranded and everybody is like we’re not going out but everybody’s a got a chance of being somewhere,” Schmader said.

Schmader said he believes it’s best to stay inside and TxDOT’s Public Information Officer Adele Lewis couldn’t agree more, but for those who have to be out and about, TxDOT crews have been pre-treating roadways with brine water.

Brine is sodium chloride mixed with water.

“Once the frozen precipitation hit, the chemical reaction goes into detail and it keeps that snow and ice from freezing on the roadway and gives it time to run off,” Lewis said.

The brine also helps to prevent the roadways from re-freezing, however, motorists are still being advised to drive safely.

“Just because we pre-treat and just because the road has been plowed you can’t go 75 miles an hour,” Lewis said.

Other residents urge their neighbors to heed the warning.

“It’s better to be going slow than have accidents,” Wichita Falls resident Tyler Moore said.

“Just be smart, one, if you don’t have to don’t go anywhere if you do be safe, be smart,” Wichita Falls resident Sheldon Biner said.

Residents are also being advised to fill up tanks, pack blankets and coats in their cars as well as water and have other essentials on hand just in case.