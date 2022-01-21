TxDOT program helps Wichita County save money for future projects

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Updates to roads and bridges are always top priorities for Wichita County.

“Commissioner Watts has identified, I heard Commissioner Mahler identify some things, and Commissioner Beauchamp mentioned one project he had,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

The TxDOT Highway Bridge Program can help shape those future bridge projects the county has in mind.

“We should be able to have a better inventory to be able to keep up the longevity and life of a culvert in a particular area and knowing when we should be watching one instead of just reacting to a problem,” Wichita County Precinct Four Commissioner Jeff Watts said.

It works by logging bridge, and culvert projects done by the county and eases the price tag for future projects.

“You’re doing work here that you needed to do, but then you’re building this credit towards this major cost, so you’re really getting a bigger bang for your buck and costing, obviously, less tax dollars,” Gossom said.

Something that can improve road conditions for all considering the amount of culverts there are spread out across Texoma.

“It is a great concern to me and the water able to flow under a roadway correctly. I think it’s paramount that we find something in the future going forward that we can alleviate water problems,” Watts said.

Alleviating problems while making the process easier from commissioners to TxDOT.

“I think it’s going to make us better moving forward and it will certainly help us retain our information across time so much better and have it, the data at our fingertips,” Watts said.

While saving money for Wichita County along the way.

“It helps keep those costs down to the county and when TxDOT is also participating with us,” Watts said.

“At any rate, it’s just a good use of resources,” Gossom said.

Commissioner Fincannon was not able to be in attendance today due to a previous engagement but Judge Gossom anticipates some added areas to be identified in the coming weeks from his precinct.