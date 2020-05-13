TxDOT receives $75 million to improve rural transit during COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Transportation Department (TxDOT) was awarded a federal grant of $74,581,554 to improve transportation infrastructure in rural areas to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, Sen. John Cornyn announced Wednesday.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed. I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in rural areas.” — Sen. John Cornyn

The grant will enable rural transit providers to continue operating established transit routes and to add new services to aid communities, including necessary trips to work and medical appointments.

Some services such as meal delivery and other critical services are also being provided.