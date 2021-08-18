TxDOT reminds parents importance of car, booster seats for kids

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parents of students at Zunday Elementary were able to get a free car seat or booster seat and have it set up by TxDOT officials.

TxDOT officials have been at the school for morning drop-offs and dismissal time to help demonstrate to parents how to properly secure their little ones into a car or booster seat.

The demonstration was planned after members of faculty realized how many parents didn’t have their children in the proper car seat.

“When we came back to school last Thursday, while we were working the dismissal line, myself and a group of other teachers at the school were seeing that we had so many kids getting into cars that didn’t have the proper car seats, booster seats or saw little sibling in the back that were in need of them,” Zunday elementary At-risk Coordinator Madeline Eubanks said.

TxDOT officials want to remind parents that to ride safely, most kids need a booster seat until age 12 and that people should keep using a booster seat until their child is flat-footed and their back is flushed against the seat.