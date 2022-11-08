WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls community and TxDOT are coming together to end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways with a booster seat and safety fair.

The event will take place at Scotland Park Elementary School next, next to the baseball field, at 1500 N. 3rd Street. The fair starts Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If your child, aged four through nine, does not have a booster seat, please come by so we can get them fitted for a new one.

Giveaways, health resources, safety education, and local organizations will be participating.

There will also be a COVID vaccine clinic hosted by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.