WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting for the U.S. 82 gap project.

The design includes a continuous left turn lane in the center, with wider 10 foot shoulders and new driveways.

If you’re concerned about the stretch of U.S. 82 from the Wichita – Archer county line to FM 369 in Wichita Falls, you’ll have a chance to express those concerns in this meeting.

The website and virtual hearing goes live Tuesday, September 22 at 5 p.m.