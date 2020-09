WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — TxDot officials are reporting flooding and standing water on Highway 240.

According to Public Information Officer Adele Lewis, there are reports of flooding on Highway 240 in Burkburnett between FM 368 and Morgan Road. The road is not currently closed, but there is water on the roadway, and travel is discouraged.

Currently Highway 240 is passable, but there is water on the roads there as well.