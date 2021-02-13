TxDOT urges people to stay off the roads when winter weather hits

WICHITA FALLS (KFXD/KJTL) — Along with energy providers, TxDOT is also urging the community to plan ahead and stay safe as this weather approaches.

They’ve spent the last few days prepping roads and bridges with brine, but when the snow and ice hit, officials said the advice is very simple: stay off the roads.

As temperatures dip below 15 degrees, it makes fighting a storm that much more difficult for TxDOT crews and first responders.

Adele Lewis with TxDOT said they will rely on rock salt, sand, de-icing stone to get them through it, but again, staying off the roads will be most important.

“We do not need you stranded and then you’re going to have to wait for an agency like a fire department to rescue you,” Lewis said. “It could be deadly, it really can. It’s just an outrageously bad storm.”

Lewis said if you absolutely need to be on the roads for an emergency situation, be prepared.

Don’t think you can drive the speed limit, even if they begin clearing roads and make sure you have plenty of ways to stay warm in the event you do get stuck.

