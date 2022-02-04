WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Department of Transportation officials said the rain and sleet we saw ahead of the snowfall was a lot more than they anticipated.

That precipitation then froze into sheets of ice underneath the snow, making it extremely hazardous for motorists.

Though there was extensive chemical pre-treatment ahead of this week’s winter storm, Lewis said the rain that passed through washed it away, causing it to lose its effectiveness.

Compared to the February winter storm last year, Lewis said the storm was relatively easy for crews to work through.

“We had cold air that had already set in before our precipitation started to fall, and that way we got only snow,” Lewis said. “We also had pre-treated, and it was quite easy to push the snow off the roadway with the ploughs, re-treat, put down some aggregate.”

Lewis said TxDOT’s primary responsibility is tier-one roads because they’re carrying the most traffic.

“We have 287, I-44, 82, Kell Freeway, that we’re really hitting hard and heavy; when you get out to the rural sections, they will have a piece of a U.S. highway or they’ll have a state highway, and that’s their number one concern at the moment. Then they’re able to break off unto lesser-traveled roadways a little bit sooner than the rest of us,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the sun made all the difference for crews working on Friday.

“Because then you have infrared rays that are helping to melt the snow and ice; you also have the whole process of sublimation,” Lewis said. “Today is our biggest game-changer. We’ve done a phenomenal job on our major highways, and we’re getting off unto secondary roadways as we can; our roads have at least two lanes clear and free throughout the Wichita Falls area, so that’s a good big step for us.”

Travelers heading out the door this weekend, though, are being cautioned to remain alert. Lewis said the bridges and overpasses will freeze up once again, and there will be patches of snow and ice to look out for.

Lewis said intersections and low spots could continue to be trouble spots for motorists.

Crews will be working all day Friday and into Sunday. She said there is a still lot of work to do on the rural roads and state highways.