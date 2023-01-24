WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s not often that Texoma gets winter weather, but when we do, you can count on TXDOT crews to go above and beyond to keep the roads safe.

“Everybody’s on 12-hour shifts right now, they are out testing the bridges, overpasses, treating if they are seeing any ice or slush build up on the bridges,” Adele Lewis, Public Information Officer for TxDOT said. “Most of the main lanes are doing real well.”

Lewis said while the snow and rain may be slowing down, road crews will only get busier.

“We anticipate a lot more action tonight,” Lewis said. “Wednesday morning will be especially dangerous for drivers in the morning because all this stuff this wet will refreeze. We have the refreeze problem.”

There are some tips you should keep in mind before you get behind the wheel Wednesday.

“Number one tip, don’t use your daytime running lights,” Lewis said. “Use your full-on headlights even during the day so everyone can see you, Everything slow, everything slow, intersections super slow, stopping, taking off, the right turns slow, turn your wiper blades on as well that will be a great improvement for your driving experience.”

Lewis also said drivers should remember not to crowd the plows, and stay well behind them. Keep in mind, while most of the month of January has passed by, it’s still uncertain what the rest of winter may bring Texoma in terms of weather.

“If the last two Februarys are any indication, all bets are off,” Lewis said. “But we’ll be ready. We have plenty of product plenty of salt, plenty of brine water we make it ourselves, blades for our plows so we’ll be fine.”

TxDOT’s work combined with safe driving from citizens can keep your morning drive safe.

Lewis said to make sure to drive carefully over bridges, overpasses, and even the highways. If you get into an accident or become stranded, call 911.