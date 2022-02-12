WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the perfect day to go check out the alpacas at the MPEC as the TXOLAN Alpaca Show brought contestants from all over the country.

From Montana to Oregon, California and so much more. This TXOLAN event brought people from 26 total states.

Officials say they’ve been working on expanding their youth competition to pair next to their adult competition and it’s really starting to pay dividends.

People could really see that as participants made their way through the course, weaving through obstacles, loading in and out of trailers and so much more. These types of events really start to build a sense of community from those who may not even live in the same time zone!

“The kids really enjoy coming out and practicing with their alpacas. They’re learning and practicing doing the obstacles with their alpacas and it’s so neat to see that bond that kids get with the animal as they really work with it,” performance coordinator Mesliaa Lehew said.

“It’s a family affair. It’s wonderful for children. My husband usually comes, my daughter and her family comes and my son usually comes but wasn’t able to make this trip,” out of town contestant Bridgette Sharp said.

“We like being here. This is a fun show. It’s just enjoyable to come too. The animals enjoy being here, it’s always a good atmosphere and we win,” Russell Ratti, who traveled from Montana, said.

There’s still one more day to check it out. Stop by the JS Bridwell Ag Center any time Sunday