TXU Energy teams up with Salvation Army to beat the heat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Summer temperatures are here and that’s why TXU Energy and the Salvation Army are partnering together to help beat the heat this summer.

Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. the Salvation Army received a check from TXU to help those struggling with their electric bills. They also gave away fans, bottled waters and had a raffle drawing for three air conditioning units.

Senior Manager Customer Advocacy with TXU Energy Kim Campbell said this is a great way to help out those in need.

“One of the things that’s so important is making sure our community stays safe and that’s one of the reasons we love partnering with the Salvation Army because they’re always here every day to make sure the community is taken care of,” Campbell said.

Salvation Army Sgt. Toby Romack said they couldn’t do a lot of what they do without the help of TXU Energy.

“TXU has been a sponsor and supporter of us for many years,” Romack said. “We couldn’t do a lot of what we do without their help and their support.”

KFDX and KJTL are having a Cool Down Texoma fan drive as well. Due to COVID-19, we are accepting new-in-box fans only.

You can drop them off at Absolute Comfort Heating and Air Conditioning at 3512 McNiel Ave or at the KFDX studios at 4500 Seymour Hwy. This drive will last all summer.