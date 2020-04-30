Vernon Tyson Foods bacon plant remains open despite other factory closures

The plant in Vernon hasn’t had a direct problem with COVID-19 despite other Tyson plants shutting down due to illness.

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Before President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday forcing meat processors to remain open, some Tyson Foods, Inc. plants closed due to COVID-19, though officials with the company said the Vernon location has no plans to close at this time.

This is a relief for Vernon city leaders as they said the plant is an important community partner.

Wright Brand Meats started in 1922 in a Vernon family-owned grocery store before Tyson Foods bought it and city leaders said Vernon wouldn’t be the same without it.

The plant in Vernon employs nearly 800, it’s a money maker and partnership for the city.

“If you think about all the product that ships through here, all the employees, all the benefits, we’re talking about in the millions for little Vernon, Texas,” Vernon Mayor Doug Jeffrey said.

“We have a good relationship with them, they of course buy water from us and they pay taxes and their people live in our community,” Vernon City Manager Marty Mangum said.

“There’s been many times when we were worried that the plant would move, every time the company has come to us, they said well in actuality they can’t do it because we have a certain flavor profile of the water here that gives Wright’s bacon and other bacon that specific taste that they want,” Jeffrey said.

Tyson officials said social distancing is enforced at all plants, the company is requiring and supplying face coverings and sanitization has ramped up.

“If you’ve been in, I mean talk about a clean facility and they run a tight ship,” Jeffrey said.

“I know they’re very careful with their processed food and it’s important to us, it’s important to the community that everyone’s aware of that,” Mangum said.

If the plant were to ever close, city leaders said there would be a large negative impact.

“They’re family, like I say, they have a long history with the City of Vernon,” Mangum said.

For now, it’s positive for not only those employed by Tyson but for the city that the plant has called home for nearly a century.

On top of staying open, Tyson Foods announced Wednesday two $500 bonuses for all employees.