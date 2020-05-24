Tyson Foods Inc. implemented enhanced safety measures

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A lot of things changing due to COVID-19, so has the operations and safety measures in the meat industry like with Tyson Foods Inc.

Back in April, some Tyson plants closed due to COVID-19. One plant in Iowa, that is critical to the nation’s pork supply, was blamed for fueling the massive Coronavirus outbreak in the region.

The Tyson plant in Vernon was allowed to stay open. Senior Vice President of Tyson Foods Hector Gonzalez said health of the employees has been their top priority during the pandemic.

“We know that we can only operate our business if our team members feel safe coming to work and feel protected while they are at work and can show up to work,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said to do that they’ve implemented a number of guidelines. Some of those measures include changing how the workplace looks to help with social distancing and requiring face coverings.