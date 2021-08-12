Tyson Foods raises starting wages for production workers

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Tyson Foods has announced that the Vernon facility is increasing wages for hourly production workers.

The wage increase went into effect on August 8. The new starting wage is $16.80 per hour, a $2.55 increase from previous wages according to a press release. Due to a recent expansion, the facility is also expected to fill 114 general production job openings.

“Ensuring that our team members are competitively compensated is important to Tyson,” said Dane Bonfy, plant manager at the Vernon facility. “They work hard every day to provide food to families across the globe, and we are proud to invest in them, their families and the community.”

Earlier this month, Tyson Foods announced a vaccine mandate for all employees. All U.S. employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021, and all other employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021, subject to an ongoing discussion with unions, according to a Tyson Foods press release.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Chief Medical Officer, Tyson Foods. “With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce.”

Since February, Tyson Foods has hosted more than 100 vaccination events for employees across the country.

Additionally, Tyson will provide $200 to support full vaccination efforts, subject to ongoing talks with union representatives. Tyson expands their existing policy of compensating workers up to four who get vaccinated outside their normal or a different place.

Tyson said exceptions to the mandate will involve workers who meet medical or religious exemptions.