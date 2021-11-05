“U Can Share Food Drive” to benefit those in need

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — U can share, that is the message at the U Can Share Food drive is underway at United Supermarkets across the area.

The food drive is in collaboration with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Market Street’s Assistant Service Manager Ron Smithee said this is their opportunity to help give back to the community.

“During this time of Thanksgiving, where we’re being blessed with all the abundance of everything that we have, we can share that with those that are less fortunate,” Smithee said.

You can drop off canned goods or donate at the register at any United Supermarket in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Vernon, Graham, and Seymour to help those in need this holiday season.

All donations go right back into the community.

The drive will last until November 19.