U.S. Army looks for next group of recruits

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The United States Army is on a recruiting blitz in the next few days, hoping to swell the ranks of soldiers to defend and protect our nation.

“I wanted to do something on my own to make myself better to excel,” Command Sergeant Major John Foley said. “It was a family tradition that my family joined the military so I joined the Army.”

The Army is searching for 10,000 men and women looking to don one of the nation’s most honored and prestigious uniforms.

“We are looking for America’s best to join our team,” Foley said. “Our goal is to fill 10,000 soldiers to join our ranks to become inner-warrior to become part of our team.”

COVID-19 has forced recruiters to work from home due to recruiting offices being closed for most of the spring, resulting in a dip in new recruits.

“Everything has been a challenge in America,” Foley said. “Yes, recruiting has been challenge just because of autonomous operation but what we’ve done to kind of overcome that is to allow for recruiting operations virtually, to conduct in recruiting operations virtually.”

Foley said the Army offers a lot of career potential.

“The Army provides lots of experiences, so you are talking about the unique experiences that you experience as a soldier,” Foley said. “So, job training, education, travel throughout the world all of those things, meeting people that you would never meet in your life, different walks of life, different ethnic backgrounds, different races and you’re able to work together as a team-building that camaraderie.”

Foley has a message for those who are considering signing up.

“Challenge yourself, nothing comes easy in life but challenge yourself, you get a great supporting cast from your family and friends,” Foley said. “You’re able to achieve more than you think you can. So, push yourself to your potential and you’ll surprise yourself on what you can accomplish.”

The Army National Hiring Days are Tuesday through Thursday. If you would like to learn more about job opportunities, qualifications or meet with a local recruiter, click here.