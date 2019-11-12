U.S. Chamber awards Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The United States Chamber of Commerce, at its board meeting this week, awarded the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.

“It is critical that business leaders have a voice in the debates that will shape the business climate in their communities.” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, U.S. Chamber Vice President of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. “Accreditation recognizes a chamber’s work to foster a healthy business climate that enhances the quality of life for its members and its community.”

Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective organizational procedures and community involvement. In order to receive Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, and technology. This extensive self-review can take 6-9 months to complete.

“It is an honor and privilege to work with Chamber members, Board and staff totally dedicated to the betterment of this community. I am so very proud that we are being recognized at the highest level of accreditation—five stars level first time ever in the 120 year history of the Chamber that we have achieved this level of accreditation.

Five star accreditation is only awarded to 196 Chambersnationwide and places us at the top 1.5% of the country”. said Brenda Spencer-Ragland, President & CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.