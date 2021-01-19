U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon will watch Biden Inauguration from home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Newly sworn-in U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon (R) TX-04 declined an invite to the in-person 2021 Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Fallon said Congress was invited to attend in person but considers it a “classic double standard” for elected officials to attend after The Biden Administration, the governors of Maryland and Virginia and the D.C. Mayor asked the public to watch virtually.

In a statement, Fallon said he will watch Biden take the oath of office from home.

“The Biden Administration, the governors of Maryland and Virginia, and the Mayor of D.C. have all asked the public to stay home this week and watch Joe Biden take the oath of office virtually. Even still, they invite Members of Congress to attend the event in person. This is a classic double standard to pretend that Members of Congress are more important than the people we represent. If my constituents can’t attend, I’ll take the same advice they were given and will stay home on Inauguration Day.” Rep. Pat Fallon (R) TX-4

Fallon previously served as Texas District 30 senator before the Texas GOP nominated him for the 4th Congressional District seat.

He won the Nov. 3, 2020 election and was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2021.