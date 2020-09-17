U.S. Sen. Cornyn hosts press conference Friday to discuss child abuse bill

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020, to highlight the new Republican coronavirus aid package. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — As the rise of child abuse awareness continues to flood social media pages to shine light on conversations about prevention, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and child abuse survivor Jenna Quinn will hold a virtual press conference on Friday, Sept. 18 to discuss the Jenna Quinn Law.

Jenna’s Law, named after Quinn herself, is expected to get bipartisan support in the Senate. The law would allow grants for schools to use in training students and staff on how to prevent, recognize and report child sexual abuse.

The virtual conference begins at 9 a.m.