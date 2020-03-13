Breaking News
Wichita Falls cancels St. Patrick’s Day Festival
UFC to fight on; Dana White says sports world is "panicking"

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. The UFC is determined to fight on amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. The UFC hasn’t canceled any competitions, even those previously scheduled for areas where large gatherings are now banned. White attributes his decision to go against the sports world’s collective mindset partly to a conversation Thursday, March 12, 2020, with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The UFC is determined to fight on amid the coronavirus pandemic. While leagues and organizers across sports canceled or delayed competition, the UFC has proceeded with its plans to hold a fan-free event this weekend in Brasilia, Brazil.

Next weekend, the promotion still plans to stage a full fight card with fans inside London’s O2 Arena.

UFC President Dana White attributes his decision to go against the sports world’s collective mindset partly to a conversation with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

