UIL considers temporarily lifting broadcast ban on high school football

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kuhrt commented on the conversation being had now to temporarily lift UIL ban that prevents high school football games from being live-streamed.

Radio stations have been allowed to broadcast high school football games for some time, but if the ban is lifted, games could be aired on TV and online.

School districts are in charge of deciding how streaming is handled and Kuhrt said he is still waiting on a decision to be made to take the next steps.

“It is encouraging that there might be an opportunity for people to see a live stream of a game if they are not able to make it out to the stadium,” Kuhrt said.

Kuhrt said, though, the district already has cameras that record the field that could be used to conduct these live streams and believes this wouldn’t be a financial burden on the district if the ban is lifted.