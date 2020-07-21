UIL delays start of football, volleyball seasons in 5A, 6A Texas schools

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The University Interscholastic League presented modifications to the 2020-2021 UIL calendar and updated COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines, set to take effect August 1, 2020.

The modifications to the 2020-2021 calendar differ by activity and conference and can be found on the UIL website and in the chart below:

These adjustments reflect the public health situation at this time and the varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state.

This plan provides a delay for schools in highly-populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule.

The full press release from UIL can be found here.

Please find the post from UIL’s official Twitter account below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News