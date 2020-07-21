UIL delays start of football, volleyball seasons in 5A, 6A Texas schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The University Interscholastic League presented modifications to the 2020-2021 UIL calendar and updated COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines, set to take effect August 1, 2020.

The modifications to the 2020-2021 calendar differ by activity and conference and can be found on the UIL website and in the chart below:

These adjustments reflect the public health situation at this time and the varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state.

This plan provides a delay for schools in highly-populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule.

The full press release from UIL can be found here.

Please find the post from UIL’s official Twitter account below: