UIL Regional Basketball Semifinal preview: Rider & Hirschi

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a big day for two Wichita Falls Independent School District athletic programs, as the basketball teams for Rider High School and Hirschi High School prepare to play in the UIL Regional Semifinals.

This marks the first time WFISD has had two schools represented in the tournament.

Both the Raiders and the Huskies have been named our Team of the Week this season.

Ahead of both of those games, we’re previewing the match-ups.

Rider Raiders – Team of the Week – March 5, 2020

5A Regional Semifinal

Mansfield Timberview Wolves (27-8) vs. Rider Raiders (32-4)

Friday, March 6, 4:00 p.m.

The Coliseum, Snyder

Players to watch: Nick Darcus (G) and Carson Sager (G)

Timberview enters the game off an emotional one-point victory over crosstown rival Legacy, 41-40. Rider were double-digit winners over Amarillo on Tuesday. After entering the second half tied at 20, a strong third and fourth quarter gave the Raiders the edge, 53-42.

The winner will advance to the 5A Regional Finals, played at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 in Snyder.

Hirschi Huskies – Team of the Week – December 11, 2019

4A Regional Semifinal

Hirschi Huskies (24-11) vs. Pampa Harvesters (31-5)

Friday, March 6, 6:30 p.m.

Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock

Players To Watch: Chris Whitten (G) and Gabe Colbert (C)

The Pampa Harvesters are coming off a massive 24 point victory against Andrews. The Huskies edged Decatur Tuesday, 40-36. Hirschi would have an undefeated district record if not for two forfeitures against Burkburnett and Graham. In both games, they outscored their opponent.

The winner of that game will advance to the 4A Regional Finals, played at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Be sure to tune in to KFDX 3 News tonight at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., where Tobin McDuff and M.J. Baird will have highlights and post game reactions.