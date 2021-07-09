Ultimate Fighter Bubba McDaniel opens up about wife’s arrest and son’s death

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On July 8, 2021, just hours after his wife’s arrest in connection with their son’s death former Ultimate Fighter cast member Bubba McDaniel spoke with Shatanya Clarke.

In the interview, Bubba McDaniel explains why he has chosen to stand by his wife and how she has changed since the death of their son.

“It’s not a justice for Amber, it’s always justice for Wilder,” McDaniel said. “No matter what happens it’s always justice for Wilder.”

In the raw, uncut version of the interview, McDaniel said that he wants Justice for Wilder and that accused James Staley III is the real culprit in two-year-old Wilder McDaniel’s death.

