WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A week-long event for kids is happening now at Castaway Cove Waterpark.

From June 17 until June 25 Castaway is hosting what it calls a week-long extravaganza that promises to be the ultimate summer experience, packed with thrilling activities, interactive games, and delightful surprises for kids of all ages.

The waterpark will have special events that include the Foam Zone, where a foam cannon will blast parkgoers with soapy foam as they dance to music. Also, there will be guest appearances by characters from “The Littler Mermaid” and “Spongebob the Musical” on June 23 and 24. The

A media release said the highlight of the Kids Fest is the Kids Celebration, a family game show. Attendees will participate in daily challenges and win prizes. The release said the “Kids Celebration is set to be the most epic game show in America.”

Castaway Cove has new cabanas with new furniture, new Adirondack chairs, and all the slides have been freshly painted.

Also, Tiki Taco is now open, serving Mexican food and drinks. The newly expanded Tropical Bar + Eats has snacks and drinks.

Castaway Cove Waterpark is open daily for Summer and offers waterslides and attractions for all ages. Located at 1000 Central Freeway East, off the Windthorst Road Exit on Highway 287 South, in Wichita Falls, TX. For more information, call (940) 322-5500 or visit the Castaway Cove website.