Unclear how much winter storms will cost Texans in electric bills

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the deep freeze subsides in Texas, some families are already concerned about their next electric bill.

Officials with the Energy Reliability Council of Texas have made it clear they don’t have anything to do with customers’ power bills.

A spokesperson with Reliant Energy told NBC News that it is offering flexible bill payment options to support customers impacted by the storm.

Our newsroom is still waiting to hear back from Oncor Electric Delivery, which distributes wholesale electricity for Reliant Energy.

Legal experts said Texas law protects consumers from companies exploiting natural disasters for profit, but it is unclear if those laws can be extended to protect electric customers with large bills.

Friday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott touched on energy pricing models in a press conference, calling it “extremely important” for the legislature to consider and get to the bottom of.

“That pricing model may have affected the ability to generate power, that’s something we need to get to the bottom of,” Gov. Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott said he wants to ensure ongoing, adequate supplies of power at a price that makes sense.