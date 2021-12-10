Uncontained fire in Clay County prompts evacuations, road closures

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Units from multiple agencies have been called to an uncontained near FM 2393 in Jolly near Arrowhead Ranch Estates in Clay County.

According to scanner traffic, FM 2393 at Rock Springs Road has been closed due to a fire.

Scanner traffic also indicates the fire has jumped FM 2393 at Rock Springs Road.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rodney Hamilton said evacuations are underway in the area of Rock Springs Road and Boddy Road.

Scanner traffic suggests the fire is moving in the direction of U.S. 287.

It is unclear the size of the fire, but due to a red flag warning in effect, high winds can cause the fire to spread quickly and unpredictably.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.