WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular indie band is coming to Texoma very soon, straight from the Live Music Capital of the World.

Under the Rug, an Austin, Texas, based band, will perform at The Iron Horse Pub next week as the first stop of their Fall ’23 Tour.

With recent hits like ‘Lonesome and Mad’ and ‘Raindrops,’ this Texas trio has been winning audiences over for the past decade all across the United States with four albums already under their belts.

In fact, Lonesome and Mad sat at #1 on the US Viral 50 Chart for over a week and was listed in the top 10 in a dozen other countries. For 72 hours, the song was the most searched song on Spotify in the US.

Before releasing their next album, an LP called ‘Happiness is Easy,’ they will begin the first part of their tour in downtown Wichita Falls. To listen, visit their Spotify.

The alternative rock trio will make their stop in Wichita Falls next Friday, October 13, 2023, at 9:30 p.m., featuring special guest Hellen Bach. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online for $10 or at the door for $15.