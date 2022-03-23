WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In 2020, 300 youth ageing 15 to 20 were killed in car wrecks in Texas and one in five crashes involved under age drivers.

On Tuesday, a funeral service was held in Nocona for Laci Stone, who was killed in a collision with a pickup driven by a 13-year-old.

Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery said just in the past week he’s been notified of two different accidents involving three vehicles with underage drivers were reported in his county.

“It keeps rearing it’s head, year after year.” Laughery said. “Here in the last couple of weeks or couple of months the highlight has been on underage driving due to the accident that where the 13-year-old killed nine golf team members from New Mexico.”

He said many parents think its ok to let their kids drive a short way down the street at a low speed, but accidents can happen anywhere.



“It had five occupants in this vehicle and as you can tell our fire department had to cut the vehicle and get the people out,” Laughery said. “This was a low speed accident, it was by the city park, probably less than thirty miles per hour, but the driver was driving inattentive, unlicensed, and underaged.”

He said even if no one was hurt, driving underage can bring hefty fines.



“First offense for no drivers license is $199 and even though the vehicle is insured it doesn’t mean that that driver is going to be covered,” Laughery said. “We could also issue a citation for what we call FMFR which means failure to maintain financial responsibility/unlicensed driver.”

And that doesn’t include towing and impound fees. He said not only could the driver be responsible if someone is killed, but if the parent gave permission, they could be held accountable as well.



“Say that the unlicensed driver and under age driver has an accident and kills somebody, God forbid, there going to come back on the parent or guardian and how are you going to be able to sit on the stand and say well I didn’t know my child didn’t have a drivers license,” Laughery said.

Laughery said the best way to avoid fines, or tragedies is to just tell kids: no license, no driving.



He said if you do see someone you suspect is underage behind the wheel to call your local law enforcement.

Laughery said he is partnering with DPS and first responders to start a “Shattered Dreams” campaign to educate students on the consequences of underage driving.