Unemployment claims hit a new record

 Weekly unemployment claims hit a stunning new high Thursday, with 6.6 million Americans filing just last week.

That number doubled the week before.

Ten million Americans have now been left without work in just two weeks as businesses shut down due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The numbers may be even worse.  Systems have been so overwhelmed many have been unable to file.

As Congress and the White House prepare for the next phase of emergency aid, lawmakers are underscoring the need to distribute the increased unemployment benefits and stimulus checks already approved.

“The administration has to get the money out quickly to those unemployed people, or they’re going to really be stuck,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

