Unemployment continues to decline in Wichita Falls, following statewide trend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of unemployed workers in Wichita Falls continues to decline, following a statewide trend along with almost every other metropolitan statistical area in Texas.

Over the past 12 months, unemployment in Wichita Falls has nearly been cut in half, falling from 6.4% in December 2020 to 3.8% in December 2021.

Wichita Falls’ 3.8% unemployment rate for the month of December 2021 is down from the 4.2% unemployment in November 2021. With a statewide unemployment rate of 4.3%, Wichita Falls unemployment level falls under the state average.

This matches a trend among metropolitan areas in Texas with populations over 100,000 people. In all but one of the 25 metropolitan areas in the state, unemployment decreased from November 2021 to December 2021. The lone exception for the Lone Star State was the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission statistical area, which saw an increase in unemployment, up 0.1%.

With an unemployment rate of 2.9%, Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock are the most employed metro areas in Texas, followed by Abilene and Lubbock, both boasting a 3.3% unemployment rate. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 7.8%, followed by Beaumont-Port Arthur at 7.2% and Brownsville-Harlingen at 6.8%.

Please find unemployment numbers for the states metropolitan areas below:

Texas Metro Area Dec. 2020 Nov. 2021 Dec. 2021 State of Texas Unemployment Rate 6.7% 4.5% 4.3% Abilene 5% 3.6% 3.3% Amarillo 4.4% 3.1% 2.9% Austin – Round Rock 4.9% 3.2% 2.9% Beaumont – Port Arthur 10.4% 7.4% 7.2% Brownsville – Harlingen 9.5% 6.8% 6.8% College Station – Bryan 4.9% 3.5% 3.2% Corpus Christi 8.4% 6% 5.8% Dallas – Fort Worth – Arlington 6% 3.9% 3.6% **Dallas – Plano – Irving 5.9% 3.9% 3.6% **Fort Worth – Arlington MD 6.1% 4% 3.7% El Paso 7.4% 5% 4.7% Houston – The Woodlands – Sugar Land 7.6% 5.1% 4.8% Killeen – Temple 6.2% 4.8% 4.4% Laredo 7.7% 5% 4.8% Longview 7.5% 5.1% 4.7% Lubbock 5.1% 3.6% 3.3% McAllen – Edinburg – Mission 10.9% 7.7% 7.8% Midland 8% 4.4% 4.1% Odessa 11.6% 6.3% 5.9% San Angelo 5.9% 4% 3.6% San Antonio – New Braunfels 6% 4.1% 3.7% Sherman – Denison 5.1% 3.8% 3.4% Texarkana 5.9% 4.2% 4.1% Tyler 5.9% 3.9% 3.6% Victoria 7.5% 5.3% 5% Waco 5.6% 3.9% 3.5% Wichita Falls 6.4% 4.2% 3.8% National Unemployment Rate 6.5% 3.9% 3.7%

Statewide, unemployment decreased by 0.2% between November and December 2021, marking gains in total jobs added in 19 out of the past 20 months. This is the second consecutive month the state of Texas has set a new record for employment.

Bryan Daniel, Chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, said this is only the beginning.

“Seeing a second consecutive month of record-setting employment, with more than 13 million jobs, highlights the underlying strength of the Texas economy,” Daniel said. “This economic strength creates an environment for Texas employers to continue to create jobs and provide opportunities for the workforce in the Lone Star State.”

The State of Texas has added a total of 694,400 positions to the workforce since December 2020.