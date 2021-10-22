Unemployment continues to decline in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls unemployment level continues to decline, but still has a ways to go before it reaches pre-pandemic levels.

The Texas Workforce Commission jobless report for September shows a rate of 4.7% in Wichita Falls, a decline from 4.9% the month before and from 7.3% a year ago.

The three-county Wichita Falls metro area rate declined from 4.7% in August and 6.9% a year ago, to 4.4% for September.

The state average is now 4.9%, compared to a national rate of 4.6%

The TWC says 31,900 jobs were added last month in the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants.

In Texoma counties for September, the unemployment rate fell in nearly every county, except Baylor and Throckmorton Counties.

The rate stayed the same in Baylor County at 3.3%, but rose in Throckmorton County from 3.2% up to 3.6%.

The unemployment rate in Wilbarger County fell to 5.8% in September from 6.2% in August.

Baylor County has the lowest rate at 3.3%. The rate for Wichita County is 4.5%.