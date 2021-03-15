Unemployment continues to rise amid COVID-19 pandemic in Wichita Falls

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Unemployment in Wichita Falls continued to rise in January 2021 as COVID-19’s impact on the economy continues.

The Texas Workforce Commission report for January shows some improvement in a few cities in Texas, but in Wichita Falls, unemployment grew from 6.6% in December to 7.1% in January.

In January 2020, the unemployment rate in Wichita Falls was 3.4% before Gov. Abbott’s COVID-19 orders began taking effect, indicating the COVID-19 pandemic has doubled the unemployment level for the city of Wichita Falls.

The lowest unemployment rate in Texas is currently held by Amarillo, with 4.9% unemployment, while the highest rate belongs to the McAllen-Edinburg area at nearly 12%.

The slumping oil industry continues to show effects in Texoma counties, with Wilbarger County holding the highest unemployment rate at 7.6%, followed by Jack County at 7.3%.

Wichita County overall showed a 7% unemployment rate, and Baylor County continued it’s trend of holding the lowest unemployment rate in Texoma at 3.7%.

Please find remaining unemployment statistics for Texoma counties below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News