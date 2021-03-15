Unemployment continues to rise amid COVID-19 pandemic in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Unemployment in Wichita Falls continued to rise in January 2021 as COVID-19’s impact on the economy continues.

The Texas Workforce Commission report for January shows some improvement in a few cities in Texas, but in Wichita Falls, unemployment grew from 6.6% in December to 7.1% in January.

In January 2020, the unemployment rate in Wichita Falls was 3.4% before Gov. Abbott’s COVID-19 orders began taking effect, indicating the COVID-19 pandemic has doubled the unemployment level for the city of Wichita Falls.

The lowest unemployment rate in Texas is currently held by Amarillo, with 4.9% unemployment, while the highest rate belongs to the McAllen-Edinburg area at nearly 12%.

The slumping oil industry continues to show effects in Texoma counties, with Wilbarger County holding the highest unemployment rate at 7.6%, followed by Jack County at 7.3%.

Wichita County overall showed a 7% unemployment rate, and Baylor County continued it’s trend of holding the lowest unemployment rate in Texoma at 3.7%.

Please find remaining unemployment statistics for Texoma counties below: