Unemployment dips in Texoma but still far above pre-COVID levels

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Unemployment in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area improved in December compared to November, but is still more than double or more the rates in pre-pandemic times the year before.

The rate in Wichita Falls is 7%, compared to 3% the year before.

The jobless number for the three county metro area is a combined 6.8% compared to below 3% the year before.

In other counties, the December rates ranged from a low of 3.6% for Baylor county to 7.3% in Wilbarger.

City and county officials there are hoping an expansion of production and employees announced for the Tyson packing plant will improve employment numbers in the future.

